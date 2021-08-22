LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) – A multi-vehicle collision Sunday involving a Chevrolet Corvette killed one person in Los Feliz and wounded two others.
The incident occurred at 1874 N. Vermont Ave. and was reported at around 8:11 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
LAFD also reports that a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old female was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and a 19-year-old male refused transport.
All three victims were in the same vehicle.
The crash was being investigated by Los Angeles police.