1PM UPDATE: Officers located Tasha June Merola unharmed at a store in Lakewood.
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public's help in locating a missing 40-year-old woman in Long Beach.
Tasha June Merola was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Sunfield Avenue in Long Beach.
Police said Merola has medical conditions and may become disoriented. She is known to visit McDonald’s restaurants and 99 Cent Only stores.
Merola is 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information as to Merola’s whereabouts was asked to call the Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711.