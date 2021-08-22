LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – The Afghan American community in Laguna Beach gathered Sunday for a vigil, to shine a light on the ongoing crisis and think about family members stuck in embattled Afghanistan as U.S. forces pull out and the Taliban retakes control.

“We are shocked here, everybody is shocked,” Fatah Kamal said.

Dozens of people gathered by the beach with their Afghan flags, their families and friends, all taking a moment remember what loved ones back in Afghanistan may be going through.

“Everyone back home is a connection to us, is a part of us. So, it’s like a ripple effect for all the Afghans out here, around the world,” Jasmine Aszali said.

Habib Kaghaz said he and his wife are trying to help family members get out of the country.

“My wife has family there. They are trying to get out. They can’t get out, so it’s really, really hard for us,” Kaghaz said. “We’ve been trying to talk to our Senators, talk to immigration lawyers, it’s very hard. It’s like a deadlock and we don’t know what’s going on.”

Organizers of tonight’s vigil told CBSLA that they are trying to reach out to members of Congress and work with each other to discuss how they can help those in need.