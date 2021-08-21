Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:
California is mandating proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests for any indoor event with more than 1,000 people. And LA County this week imposed a mask-wearing mandate for all attendees at outdoor events with 10,000 or more people, including Dodgers, Rams, Chargers games, and concert-goers at the Hollywood Bowl.
Disneyland is doing away with its Fastpass system. Instead, visitors will have to pay $20 through the Disney Genie app to skip long lines at popular rides like Thunder Mountain, and the Haunted Mansion.
Cruise ships are making a comeback in California. The Carnival Panorama set sail from Long Beach Port Saturday making it the first cruise ship to take off in the state in a year and a half due to the pandemic.