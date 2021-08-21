MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – The Manhattan Beach Open returns this weekend after a year’s delay due to the pandemic.
Competitors, including Tokyo Olympic gold medalists Alix Klineman and April Ross, will be competing for part of a $250,000 prize purse.
“We love the fresh air and the beach outside and having the volleyball open again is so awesome, and we love to see the great athletes,” Molly Kenney said.
Teams are playing throughout the weekend, with finals for the event taking place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – admission is free.