HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – An orange Lamborghini crashed into a post office vehicle yard in the early morning hours of Saturday, injuring three people.
The crash brought down power lines and left debris scattered across Selma Avenue.
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said that three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition after the crash. It is unclear if the people hurt were riding in the car at the time of the accident.
Police arrested the driver of the Lamborghini on suspicion of DUI.