SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 51-year-old man, John Hecker of San Diego, has been identified by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department as the suspect arrested for a security breach Friday at the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, Hecker is suspected of breaching a secure area where only airport employees are allowed, stealing an airport vehicle and driving it onto the airfield outside Terminal C.
According to the OC Sheriff’s Department, an emergency response system was activated and the terminal was placed on lockdown. It was then evacuated at around 6.pm. while a sweep of the terminal area and the airfield was conducted.
Hecker was eventually found hiding in the ceiling near the ticketing area in the terminal. After some negotiations and officers passing a bottle of water up to Hecker, he came down a ladder and was arrested.
How the suspect got into the secure area of the airport in the first place is under investigation.
Several planes, with passengers onboard, were delayed for several hours. Passengers in the terminal who had to be evacuated had to be re-screened at security, which caused long lines.
According to a tweet by the OC Sheriff’s Department, Hecker will be booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of trespassing and vandalism.
