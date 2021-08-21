RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A former dance group director has been arrested by the Riverside Police Department’s Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit on multiple counts of sexual assault against more than one victim.
According to Officer Ryan Railsback of Riverside PD, 31-year-old Miguel Bolanos of Chino Hills was arrested on Aug. 17 and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.
An adult female victim came forward earlier this year to report that she was sexually assaulted by Bolanos in 2017. Since then, an additional woman also reported she was assaulted under similar circumstances, a Riverside Police Department press release states.
Investigators said that at the time of these assaults, the dance group director was associated with “909 Dance Troupe,” a club a the University of California, Riverside, and also danced with groups going by the name “Snowtorious” and “GRV.”
Detectives also believe there may be other victims that have yet to come forward.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation and arrest is urged to contact Detective Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7950 or via email at MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov.