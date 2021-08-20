OXNARD (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in front of a home in Oxnard Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Street.READ MORE: One Killed, 2 Wounded In Stabbing At Glendale Restaurant
Oxnard police responded to find the victim, 26-year-old Uriel Barrera, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.READ MORE: Runway Closed At Burbank Airport After 2 Planes Clip Wings
There was no word on a possible motive in the slaying.
According to police, the suspect sped away in a white 2000 Chevrolet Utility Truck. Investigators have released security video of the vehicle.MORE NEWS: Mike Richards Steps Down As Host Of 'Jeopardy!'
Anyone with pertinent security video relating to the crime can upload directly through the Oxnard Police Department’s website here. Anyone with information can call detectives at 805-200-5669