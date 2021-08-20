PASADENA (CBSLA) – Fans headed to UCLA football games at the iconic Rose Bowl this season will find a new feature when they get to their seats.
The Rose Bowl has added digital tags to all 92,000 seats in the stadium. Each tag consists of a QR code that fans can scan with their smart phones to enter a UCLA digital seat fan portal.
The portal will include coupons, offers, Instagram filters, player stats and more, according to a news release from UCLA Rose Bowl Sports Properties, a marketing firm which represents the school.
The Rose Bowl is the first stadium in California to implement the technology, which was installed by Texas-based Digital Seat Media, according to the release.
"We are continually searching for new ways to enhance the overall fan experience at America's Stadium and Digital Seat Tags does just that by providing engaging content and information instantly," said Jens Weiden, chief revenue officer of the Rose Bowl Operating Company, in a statement. "Being the first stadium in California to implement this technology is exciting and we look forward to having it in place for the start of the UCLA Bruins football season, this fall."
Fans won’t have to wait long to try out the new feature. The UCLA Bruins kick off their season Aug. 28 with a home tilt against Hawaii.