MALIBU (CBSLA) – Powerful surf washed away a section of roadway in Malibu Thursday as high tides brought huge waves to the Southern California coastline, with more dangerous conditions expected again Friday and into the weekend.

A portion of Westward Beach Road leading to the Westward Beach parking lot, located between Zuma Beach and Point Dume, was washed away by the strong surf Thursday afternoon.

The city of Malibu has closed the road and parking lot, with repairs not expected to be completed sometime after Labor Day. Point Dume Road is also closed due to erosion. Ten lifeguard towers in Malibu had to be moved back because of the tides.

However, surfers at the famous Wedge in Newport Beach were thrilled with the south swell.

“This is probably the biggest swell we’ve had of the year for sure, big peaks way out the back there, we’re getting some good waves,” one surfer told CBSLA.

Preparations are underway to build sand berms along Newport Beach to protect homes if the swells get too big.

Aerial video from Sky2 also showed huge waves hitting the patio and second story decks of a hotel on Victoria Beach in the city of Laguna Beach.

Due to the high tides, the National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement through 11 p.m. Saturday for the Los Angeles County and Ventura County coastlines, along with Catalina and Santa Barbara islands. The NWS said “minor tidal overflow” was possible during evening high tides.

Surf of 3 to 6 feet is likely with sets up to 7 feet in some areas. Swimmers and surfers should also be aware of dangerous rip currents.

“We cannot emphasize this enough: surf and swim in front of an open lifeguard tower,” the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors tweeted. “Check with the nearest lifeguard before entering the water. A beach hazard statement is no joke.”