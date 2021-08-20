LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is expected soon, according to reports.
The New York Times said Friday that the FDA was aiming to approve it on Monday, according to familiar parties.
Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was been distributed under emergency use authorization from the FDA.
Full approval is expected to ease some vaccine hesitancy from individuals who were wary about getting the shot before it received full approval.
L.A. County health officials reported as of this week that 63% of county residents over the age of 12 are
