GLENDALE (CBSLA) – One person was stabbed to death and two others wounded when a fight erupted at a Glendale restaurant last week.
The incident occurred in the late night hours of Aug. 13 in the 300 block of North Verdugo Road.
Glendale police officers were dispatched to the restaurant, where they arrived to find that three people had been stabbed during a fight.
All three were rushed to hospitals, where one of them later died. No genders or names were released.
Police did not provide a possible motive or details into the circumstances that preceded the stabbings. The name of the restaurant where the stabbing occurred was not confirmed, nor whether it was open at the time. It’s unclear if any suspects are at large. The investigation into the case is ongoing.