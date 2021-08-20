VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura Superior Court has reinstated its mask mandate for all courthouses in the county, regardless of vaccination status.
Starting on Monday, anyone entering a Ventura County courthouse must wear a face mask while in any public area of the courthouse, including courtrooms. The order was issued by Presiding Judge Bruce A. Young after consultation with the county’s health officer, Dr. Robert Levin.
Anyone who declines or refuses to wear a mask will be denied entry into the courthouse, and people who remove their masks once inside may be denied services, have their legal matters rescheduled, and/or be asked to leave immediately. People who refuse to leave voluntarily will be escorted out of the facility by sheriff’s department personnel.
Children 2 and under are exempt, and people with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability may apply for an exemption. The order does not apply to the internal offices of the District Attorney or Public Defender.