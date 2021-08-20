SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Officials at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana confirmed a security breach in one of their terminals Friday evening.
A person reportedly breached one of the terminals, getting down to the tarmac and, according to law enforcement, stole either a tug vehicle or a truck and for a short time were down on the taxiway before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.READ MORE: Activists Calling For LAPD Officer, Seen In Video Punching Restrained Suspect, To Be Arrested And Prosecuted
So, far the suspect has not been apprehended.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department hovered over the tarmac at about 300 feet in the department’s helicopter, scouring the tarmac for the suspect.READ MORE: Port Reaches Milestone At Long Beach Container Terminal
All the terminals were cleared and officials are currently attempting to clear the ramp and return operations to normal.
A number of planes have been stuck on a runway, with passengers aboard, for an unspecified period of time.MORE NEWS: Proposition 22, The Gig Worker Exemption For Ride Share And Food Delivery Drivers, Is Ruled Unconstitutional