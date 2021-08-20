LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reached a grim milestone this week – 25,000 deaths from COVID-19.
In Thursday’s briefing, the county reported 35 new COVID deaths, pushing the county’s total to 25,002. COVID has now surpassed stroke, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease as a leading cause of death, according to Los Angeles County Public Health.
The 35 deaths reported Thursday were mostly people ages 50 to over 80, but included six people between the ages of 18 and 30. LA County’s 7-day cumulative case rate is up 5% from last week, and 1,790 people are currently hospitalized with COVID – 23% of whom are in the ICU.
County officials say they expect to see more test results come in as students return to schools and universities, which are being monitored for outbreaks. In a 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday, 118 new cases were reported among K-12 students, according to public health officials. So the county is launching a school dashboard in September that will provide district-level information on testing, community case rates, and community vaccination rates.