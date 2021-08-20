SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) – Activists are calling for the arrest and prosecution of an unnamed LAPD officer, now suspended, after video emerged of the policeman punching a carjacking suspect while the man was handcuffed to a gurney.
The video shows the suspect yelling and spitting at officers as he’s being put into an ambulance in the city of San Fernando on Aug. 14. The officer is then seen stepping forward and punching the man before fellow officers get in between the two.READ MORE: Port Reaches Milestone At Long Beach Container Terminal
The group Community Build joined other organizations in calling for District Attorney George Gascón to bring charges against the officer.READ MORE: Proposition 22, The Gig Worker Exemption For Ride Share And Food Delivery Drivers, Is Ruled Unconstitutional
“The Board of Rights has to do the right thing and stop letting officers skirt discipline. You know, if they’re here to protect and serve, then we have to say protect and serve and not allow these rogue officers to repeat and beat,” Robert Sausedo, President and CEO of Community Build said at a press conference.MORE NEWS: LA County Reports 3,361 New COVID-19 Infections, 1,786 Hospitalizations And 31 Deaths, Including a Teen
DA Gascón’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.