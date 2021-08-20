SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A stretch of the westbound 210 Freeway will be closed in Sylmar this weekend for paving work, Caltrans announced.
The westbound 210 will be closed for 55 hours between Roxford Street and the 5 Freeway starting at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans.READ MORE: Nearly $2 Million Settlement Reached With Sally Beauty Supply Stores In Hazardous Waste Disposal Case
The westbound 210 Freeway on-ramps at Polk, Roxford and Yarnell streets will also be closed along with off-ramps at Yarnell and Paxton streets.
Motorists are advised to use the 118 Freeway as an alternate route. Caltrans is advising residents and businesses in the area that they may be affected by noise, vibrations and dust associated with the scheduled work.READ MORE: First 75 People Vaccinated Outside Saturday's Chargers Game At SoFi Stadium Will Receive Pair Of Tickets
The work is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of the 210 Freeway with new pavement from Wheatland Avenue to the 5 Freeway.
Overhead signs, traffic loop detectors, center median barriers and guardrails will also be upgraded during the project.MORE NEWS: Large Bear Spotted In Backyard Of Pasadena Home
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)