LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People headed for the beach this weekend should beware of a south swell that’s making the surf extra high and the rip currents extra strong.
Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguards sent out video of one of its lifeguard stations surrounded by churning water on Thursday morning.
A {BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT} is in effect through Saturday evening as a significant South Swell fills in to Los Angeles County. Elevated surf, high tides, and strong current lateral and rip currents will exist at all beach locations! Swim/Surf in front of an OPEN Lifeguard Tower. pic.twitter.com/bmKShxyiCh
“Elevated surf, high tides, and strong current lateral and rip currents will exist at all beach locations!” county lifeguards tweeted.
People who swim or surf this weekend were urged to do so in front of an open lifeguard tower.
But while word of the south swell was a warning for some, it was a siren call for avid surfers, who flocked to the famous Wedge at the tip of the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach. Surfers say Thursdays waves are some of the biggest to hit the Wedge this year.
But while surfers are reveling in the killer waves, city officials are working to build up sand berms to protect homes.