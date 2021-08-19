LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two former Torrance police officers have been charged with vandalism after allegedly painting a swastika on the back of a vehicle they impounded, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Thursday.

In a news conference, Gascon said the officers have been charged with felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit felony vandalism. More than a dozen other officers have also been relieved of duty as part of the investigation.

“This type of conduct cannot be tolerated anywhere in our society,” Gascon said.

29-year-old Christopher Tomsic and 28-year-old Cody Weldin pleaded not guilty to charges of felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit vandalism. The city says they both left the department in 2020.

The District Attorney’s Office said the investigation into Tomsic and Weldin revealed at least 13 other officers allegedly exchanging racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic messages. Those officers were each placed on administrative leave.

Along with facing the ire of the D.A., the officers involved are also getting criticism from the Torrance Police Chief.

“Let me be clear, I will aggressively pursue any form of racism, bigotry, hate or misconduct at the Torrance Police Department,” said Chief Jeremiah Hart.

“It’s unacceptable but it becomes doubly unacceptable when we have the people that are sworn to protect all of us who engage in this behavior.”

Gascon said he is still considering if the charges reach the threshold of a hate crime.

A statement from the Anti-Defamation League said:

“No matter the source of hate, we must stand up and denounce it. We are heartened that these officers are facing consequences for their reported hateful actions.”

Torrance Mayor Pat Furey echoed the rebuke, calling it “sickening.”

The D.A. said he will now look into hundreds of cases the officers were involved in to make sure there was no other source of alleged misconduct.