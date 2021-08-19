TORRANCE (CBSLA) — The all-star team from the Torrance Little League is scheduled Thursday to become the first team from Los Angeles County to play in the Little League World Series since 1994.
Torrance will face its counterpart from North Manchester-Hooksett (New Hampshire) Little League at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Only invited friends and family of teams and other high-level supporters will be able to see the game in person due to COVID-19.
However, viewing parties for the 4 p.m. will be held at Rizzo's Pizza, 24100 Narbonne Ave., Lomita, and The Crest Sports Bar & Grill, 1625 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance.
The all-star team from the Northridge Little League is the most recent previous Los Angeles County team to play in the Little League World Series.
