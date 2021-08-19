RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly threatening to commit a shooting at Rancho Cucamonga High School.
The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department reports that it received multiple calls Wednesday night about threats that were made about a potential shooting at the school.READ MORE: El Monte Union High School District Unveils New Fleet Of Electric School Buses
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies investigated and arrested a teen, who was booked into Juvenile Hall.READ MORE: Culver City Unified To Require Students 12 And Older To Get COVID Vaccine
The suspect’s name was not released because they are a juvenile.MORE NEWS: Santa Ana To Require Employees To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19
The exact nature of the threats and where they were made was not confirmed.