BURBANK (CBSLA) — More than two weeks after a deadly crash in Burbank killed three people, police have arrested two teen suspects who authorities accuse of illegal street racing.

According to Burbank police, surveillance cameras showed a Kia and a Mercedes Benz street racing when one of the cars slammed into a Volkswagen that was making a left turn.

The Volkswagen, which was carrying the four victims, split into several pieces and caught fire. Along with the deaths, one other victim was left seriously injured in the fiery multi-car wreck at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Andover Drive around 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 3. Victims were identified as 20-year-old Jaiden Kishon Johnson, 19-year-old Natalee Asal Moghaddam, and comedian Tony Baker’s 21-year-old son Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged one of the street racing suspects, 19-year-old Burbank resident Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan, who was driving the Kia, with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving. He was arrested and is being held on $6 million bail. Aghajanyan is expected to appear in court on Aug. 23.

The other suspect, who was driving the Mercedes Benz, is a 17-year-old minor, so their name was not released. That individual was also taken into custody on Thursday and is being detained at a juvenile detention facility on three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving, pending review of the case by the D.A.’s office.