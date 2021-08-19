WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for an 84-year- old man last seen in West Hollywood.
Mark Kharkhurim was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Trader Joe's at 7310 Santa Monica Blvd., between La Brea and Gardner avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol which issued the Silver Alert at the request of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Kharkhurim is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 182 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hat, gray shirt, and khaki pants.
Anyone who has seen Kharkhurim is asked to call 911.
The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.
