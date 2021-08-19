LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles Superior Court judge Thursday denied a woman’s request for a five-year extension of a domestic violence temporary restraining order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Bauer’s 27-year-old accuser, a San Diego resident, obtained a restraining order in late June, claiming Bauer physically assaulted her during a pair of sexual encounters. She alleges Bauer repeatedly choked her to unconsciousness and punched her in the face.

During three days of often-graphic testimony, the woman described the encounters in extensive detail. The woman testified Monday that the two met online and that she drove to his Pasadena home, where she was abused in the first of two sexual encounters on April 21.

The woman alleges she was again abused by Bauer during their second sexual encounter on May 15.

She claimed Bauer initiated anal sex with her after using her long hair to wrap around her neck and render her unconscious. She said she later noticed blood in the toilet bowl while using the restroom and realized that it had occurred during anal sex, which she had never engaged in before.

Cross-examined Tuesday by Bauer’s attorney, Shawn Holley, about why she got back into the same bed with Bauer after leaving the restroom instead of sleeping on the couch, she said she had developed an emotional connection with him from the hours of conversation they had before going to bed, during which they both opened up about their feelings and their pasts.

Bauer’s accuser, who dubs herself an ardent San Diego Padres fan, also said she had previous sexual relationships with other major league players, including star Padres shortstop/outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. She said her relationship with the player got her fired from the Pad Squad, the Padres’ ambassador team that interacts with fans and the community.

Bauer did not testify during the hearing.

In her concluding testimony on direct examination, Bauer’s accuser was questioned by her lawyer, Lisa Helfend Meyer, about why she wanted the restraining order extended.

“I am fearful of what he can do to me,” she said, adding that she doesn’t want to see his number on her phone or allow any chance for him to come to San Diego to see her.

On Wednesday, Holley challenged the woman’s credibility, referring to text messages between the accuser and some of her friends. In one of them, the woman wrote that the media coverage of the case was “on my side,” and “the best thing I could have hoped for.”

Bauer signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers on Feb. 11 worth $102 million, including $40 million this season, reported to be the highest single-season salary in baseball history. He has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported Saturday that Bauer was the subject of a temporary order of protection last year for allegedly physically abusing an Ohio woman and making a death threat toward her. The newspaper said it obtained sealed court records and other documentation in which the woman alleges Bauer punched and choked her without her consent while they were having sex. He also allegedly sent her a text message saying he doesn’t “feel like spending time in jail for killing someone.”

The Ohio order was part of an “ex parte,” proceeding, meaning it was issued without a hearing from the other side. It was not clear whether the alleged incident was investigated by police.

Bauer pitched for the Cleveland Indians from 2013-19, and for the Cincinnati Reds from 2019-20.

