GLENDALE (CBSLA) — The Glendale Community College Board of Trustees voted to require that all students, faculty and staff be fully vaccinated by the end of October.
The measure will require everyone with access to district facilities, including the Verdugo, Garfield and Montrose campuses, to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31.
“As we begin to bring back in-person classes for the fall semester, we have a responsibility to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff at GCC,” Board President Dr. Armine Hacopian said. “This new rule will contribute to a safer community while allowing our students to pursue their educational goals in a way that aligns with their individual needs.”
The mandate gives unvaccinated people 10 weeks to receive both doses.
Students and employees can receive exemptions due to religious or ADA-qualifying disabilities but must provide proof of a negative COVID test every week.
GCC will offer more than 200 in-person classes and 1,500 online classes this fall. Mask will be required regardless of vaccination status.
