OXNARD (CBSLA) — A driver somehow survived the cab of his pickup truck being sheared off by a big rig in an Oxnard intersection.
The driver of the pickup truck remains in stable condition, after sustaining serious injuries in the Wednesday morning crash, according to Oxnard police Officer Manuel Perez.
The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Rice Avenue and Camino Del Sol. Officers who arrived at the scene found a gray Dodge Dakota pickup truck wedged underneat a white International semi-truck and its trailer.
The big rig's driver, a 62-year-old Ventura man, was not injured and police say he cooperated with the investigation. However, the pickup truck's driver – a 68-year-old Oxnard man – was initially trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition.
Police say the semi was trying to make a left turn onto Camino Del Sol from southbound Rice Avenue when it was broadsided by the pickup truck, which was driving northbound on Rice.
Police say the semi was trying to make a left turn onto Camino Del Sol from southbound Rice Avenue when it was broadsided by the pickup truck, which was driving northbound on Rice.

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be involved in the collision, which is still under investigation. However, images of the crash scene released by police show the streets may have still been slick from rare August rainfall on Wednesday.
Anyone with more information about the crash can contact Officer Manuel Perez at (805) 385-7750 or via email at manuel.perez@oxnardpd.org.