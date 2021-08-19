LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled their Nike MLB City Connect Series uniforms Thursday and will wear them during Friday’s game against the New York Mets.
The @Dodgers unveiled their Nike MLB City Connect uniforms, which will debut on field Friday and Saturday.
The all-blue uniforms with “Los Dodgers” written on the cap and jersey are designed to highlight the franchise’s connection to its city and fan base.
They also incorporate the team’s script and red numbers. A pop of spray paint is detailed on the sleeves to reflect the city’s street art culture and murals.
“The Dodger uniform is an iconic part of the franchise’s identity. While our traditional look has and will always be worn by the franchise-great players, the City Connect program offered us the opportunity to recognize the impact and importance of our multicultural fan base,” said Dodger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lon Rosen.
"We're excited to debut these City Connect uniforms on the field and know our fans will enjoy seeing "Los Dodgers" on the uniforms as well as our new murals, which bring Los Angeles' street art culture to Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers worked with local artists Jonas Swyer, Fernando Valdez Zamora, Michelle Ruby Guerrero, Hector Arias, Chris Corona and Michael Villanueva Matugas to bring the city’s street art culture to the Left and Right Field Loge Terraces with murals that were unveiled Thursday night.
City Connect jerseys will be for sale beginning Thursday at Nike.com, MLBShop.com, the MLB Flagship Store in New York City and select retail locations and available at Dodger Stadium retailers starting Friday.
Fans can also grab the new gear at a pop-up event this weekend at Santa Monica and Lynwood.
More information is available at Dodgers.com/cityconnect.
