LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers will require all fans to wear face coverings starting with Friday’s game against the New York Mets.
The masking rule follows Los Angeles County's health regulations requiring masks at all outdoor "mega-events" with 10,000 or more people.
"In accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health order, all individuals ages two and older, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask or an appropriate face covering at all times at Dodger Stadium, except when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat or when seated at a table," according to the team.
“As defined by the LACDPH order, actively eating or drinking is the limited time during which the mask can be removed briefly to eat or drink, after which it must be immediately put back on.”
The county previously only required fans to wear masks while in indoor areas of Dodger Stadium.
L.A. County’s updated mask policy requiring masks at all “mega-events” will go into effect on Thursday at 11:59 p.m.