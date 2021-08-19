COMPTON (CBSLA) – A deputy-involved shooting led to a large law enforcement presence in Compton Thursday.
The shooting happened around 5:05 p.m. in the 14900 block of Atlantic AvenueCompton. It appears to have happened at a motel, according to CBSLA reporter Desmond Shaw.
The motive for the shooting or what lead up to it is unclear.
It is unclear if there were any injuries in the shooting.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).