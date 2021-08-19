LAKE ISABELLA (CBSLA) – A large brush fire has exploded west of Lake Isabella in Kern County.
The French Fire broke out at around midnight Tuesday off Sawmill Road near Wofford Heights, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The area is located about 40 miles northeast of Bakersfield.
As of Wednesday night, the French Fire has burned at least 2,155 acres with no containment, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
The Sawmill area has been placed under a mandatory evacuation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.