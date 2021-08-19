LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress and activist Alyssa Milano and her uncle were involved in a collision on the 405 Freeway Tuesday.
The 48-year-old actress disclosed on Twitter that she was a passenger in a car being driven by her uncle Mitch when he suffered a heart attack.READ MORE: Teen Arrested For Shooting Threats Against Rancho Cucamonga High School
According to a report from California Highway Patrol obtained by CNN, her uncle became unconscious and the car struck an SUV.
“Two LAPD units in the area came upon the incident and initiated CPR on the driver,” CHP wrote in its report.
Two lanes of the freeway were shut down for about 90 minutes. The SUV which was struck fled the scene, CHP added.
Milano said Wednesday that her uncle remains hospitalized.READ MORE: El Monte Union High School District Unveils New Fleet Of Electric School Buses
“Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family,” she wrote. “He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover.”
Milano herself was not hurt.
Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us. (1/5)
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2021MORE NEWS: Culver City Unified To Require Students 12 And Older To Get COVID Vaccine