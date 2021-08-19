LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two former Torrance police officers have been charged with vandalism after allegedly painting a swastika on the back of a vehicle they impounded, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Thursday.
In a news conference with the recently appointed Torrance police chief, Jeremiah Hart, Gascon said the offers have been charged with felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit felony vandalism. More than a dozen other officers have also been relieved of duty as part of the investigation.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.