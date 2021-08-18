LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An unmarked Department Of Homeland Security vehicle struck and killed a woman who was walking across the lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway in Silver Lake early Wednesday.
The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway, north of Hyperion Avenue. According to the CHP, a woman walking across the southbound lanes of the freeway was struck in the left lane by a 2019 Dodge Durango driven by 32-year-old Nicholas A. Desimone, who was identified by CHP Officer Patrick Kimball as a Homeland Security officer.READ MORE: Californians Consider Crime A Major Issue, New Poll Finds
Desimone remained at the scene of the crash and waited for emergency personnel, the CHP said. The 40-year-old woman, identified only as Jane Doe, sustained fatal injuries.READ MORE: Gunman In Ambush Shooting Of San Bernardino Sheriff's Deputy Remains On The Loose
Alcohol and drugs were ruled out as a factor for the driver, but usage by the pedestrian is under investigation, according to the CHP.MORE NEWS: Bear Spotted Several Times In Simi Valley Neighborhood
Four southbound lanes were shut down until about 4:30 a.m. for the fatal crash investigation.