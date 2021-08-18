CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several Southern California communities woke up to gray skies, cooler temperatures, and drizzle Wednesday morning.

A thick marine layer kept usually-sunny Southern California rather gray, and temperatures were down, making conditions feel more like June gloom, instead of mid-August, according to CBS2/KCAL9’s Amber Lee. Temperatures on Wednesday could drop as much as 20 degrees below average.

Students on their way to school in some areas were unprepared and had to double back for a hoodie jacket or an umbrella due to the drizzle falling at about 8 a.m. However, this week’s low-pressure system is expected to move out of the region by Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to warm back up by Sunday.