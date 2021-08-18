LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several Southern California communities woke up to gray skies, cooler temperatures, and drizzle Wednesday morning.
A thick marine layer kept usually-sunny Southern California rather gray, and temperatures were down, making conditions feel more like June gloom, instead of mid-August, according to CBS2/KCAL9's Amber Lee. Temperatures on Wednesday could drop as much as 20 degrees below average.
A big drop in afternoon high temps in the interior from Monday to Wednesday. Also have some possible drizzle in the foothills tomorrow morning #Cawx pic.twitter.com/rWCYH0sHEH
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 17, 2021
Students on their way to school in some areas were unprepared and had to double back for a hoodie jacket or an umbrella due to the drizzle falling at about 8 a.m. However, this week's low-pressure system is expected to move out of the region by Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to warm back up by Sunday.