FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Police are inviting anyone who may have left behind a bag of methamphetamine on a Fullerton golf course to reach out to them.
In a tweet headlined "Lost and Found," Fullerton police reported Wednesday that a pouch of meth and a "matching pipe" were discovered in a golf cart at a local course.
"If you are the owner of the mentioned property, please contact us as we're sure you are upset," police wrote.
A photo showed the 14 grams of meth on a scale.
Police did not disclose which course the meth was found at or whether they have any leads on who it belongs to.