RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A man police say had been meeting teenage girls online through social media is facing charges of rape Wednesday.
Osvaldo Miguel Manuel Sebastian, 24, of Riverside, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on charges of rape and attempted murder. Sebastian is being held on $1 million bail.
Riverside police say officers were called to a hospital on the report of a teenage girl who had been sexually assaulted. The investigation found that the suspect, later identified as Sebastian, had been meeting teens through social media, where he would arrange to meet them in person. When the suspect met up with the teens, he would take them to an isolated location to sexually assault them.
According to police, a young woman was used to help the suspect meet victims, and a red Toyota Camry and a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck may have been used during the sexual assault.
Investigators say they believe Sebastian may have more victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information about Sebastian can contact Detective Melissa Brazil at (951) 353-7950 or MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov.