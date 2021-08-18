LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday.
The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 3 with first-inning single.
Instead, Ohtani put on a show.
The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none. He also became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games.
The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.
Rasiel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save, retiring Cabrera on a fly ball to the warning track in right.
Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.
The Angels jumped in front on Justin Upton’s two-run homer in the first, a drive over the Angels bullpen in left-center. But Willi Castro responded for the Tigers, hitting a solo drive in the fifth for his eighth homer.
Ohtani gave himself an insurance run by leading off the eighth with a 430-foot drive to right, drawing an ovation and "M-V-P" chants from the crowd.
