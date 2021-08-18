HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — Two San Bernardino Police Department SWAT officers were injured and a suspect was killed during a shooting in Highland that was connected to Tuesday’s deputy shooting in San Bernardino.
The officers made contact with the suspect around 3:38 p.m. near Victoria and 9th Street in the city of Highland and attempted to make an apprehension. During the attempt, an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The two SWAT officers were struck by gunfire and taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately known.
According to San Bernardino Police Lt. Michele Mahan, both officers were alert and speaking when they were being taken to the hospital. Mahan said both are expected to survive their injuries.
There was a large law enforcement presence outside of the hospital.
The suspect, who had not yet been identified, was also struck during the shooting and pronounced dead at the scene.
Wednesday’s shooting was said to be connected to a shooting on Tuesday in which a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured.
The 27-year-old deputy escaped with only minor injuries after coming under heavy gunfire in an ambush while attempting to make a traffic stop.
The shooting occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. near Waterman Avenue and Olive Street in the city of San Bernardino.
The deputy remained hospitalized Wednesday.