POMONA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Fair might be moving to May starting next year, but not before it rocks September one last time.
To celebrate its last event in September, the fair is hosting a miniature version of the L.A. County Fair dubbed Bite-Sized Fair.READ MORE: 2 Officers Injured In Gunfire Connected To Tuesday's Shooting In San Bernardino That Left Deputy Injured
The event brings your favorite foods, carnival rides and shopping to the L.A. County fairgrounds from 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 10 to 26.
Bite-Sized Fair will feature iconic superstar carnival culinarians Chicken Charlie, Dominic the Midway Gourmet and Lori the Tasti Chips fry queen, as well as nostalgic favorites like Hot Dog on a Stick and Pink’s.
The fair will also feature rides and games and bite-sized shopping from a host of vendors.READ MORE: Local Volunteers Gather Supplies, Prep For Arrival Of Afghan Refugees
Advanced-purchase tickets are just $2 and parking only $10. For drop-offs or rideshare guests using Uber and Lyft, tickets are $5.
Bite-Sized Fair will have a capacity cap each day.
Tickets can be purchased at lacountyfair.com/bite.MORE NEWS: 19-Year-Old Victim Of Sunday Hit-And-Run In Hollywood Hills Being Treated For Broken Vertebrae
Visit lacountyfair.com/bite for more information.