LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy slugged two homers and drove in five runs to highlight a power performance by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
The Dodgers earned their sixth straight win and moved within three games of the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who lost to the New York Mets in 12 innings.READ MORE: Scooter Rider Killed In Los Alamitos Collision
AJ Pollock and Corey Seager also homered as the Dodgers built a big lead early and cruised after outlasting the Pirates in a pair of low-scoring one-run games. Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh for the 16th straight time, extending its franchise record.
Muncy jumped on JT Brubaker in the first inning, belting a two-run shot to left. Seager added an RBI single down the right-field line for a 3-0 lead.
Pollock hit a solo shot in the second and Muncy connected again in the fourth, making it 7-0 when he blasted a three-run shot to right for his team-leading 28th homer.READ MORE: 4 People Wounded In Playa Del Rey Homeless Encampment Shooting Wednesday Morning
Seager added a two-run homer off Mitch Keller in the sixth.
The Pirates were held to three hits in dropping their fifth in a row and 15th in 17 games.
The Dodgers’ Justin Bruihl pitched 1 2/3 innings before turning it over to Mitch White (1-1). The right-hander allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Brubaker (4-13) gave up seven runs and eight hits in four innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.MORE NEWS: 2 Officers Injured, Suspect Killed In Gunfire Connected To Tuesday's San Bernardino Deputy-Involved Shooting
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)