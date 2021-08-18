CERRITOS (CBSLA) – Authorities Wednesday were searching for a missing 41- year-old woman with depression who was last seen in Cerritos.
Sarah Trueway Lin was last seen at about 7 p.m. Monday in the 19000 block of Cecelia Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Lin is Asian, 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes and straight black hair. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue and white shirt.
Anyone with information on Lin’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online here.