LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Four people were wounded in a shooting in Playa del Rey Wednesday morning.
The shooting was reported at 5:43 a.m. in the area of Culver and Jefferson boulevards. Two suspects, a male and a female, approached the victims and opened fire, Los Angeles police said.
Responding LAPD officers found one of the wounded victims, a man in his 20s. He was rushed to a hospital.
Police learned that another three victims were taken to local hospitals by witnesses.
Of the four people wounded, two were in critical condition, police said.
The suspects remain at large. A motive for the shooting was unclear. Police could not confirm if it was gang related.