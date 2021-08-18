LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After a felony hit-and-run Sunday night in the Hollywood Hills that injured five people, including a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man seriously, one of the victims is still being treated at Cedars Sinai.

The family of 19-year-old victim Devin Guzman said they are heartbroken. Guzman is being treated for broken vertebrae.

“He’s already been in surgery, on Monday. He needs to go back to repair his vertebrae and spinal cord,” said Natalia Guzman, the victim’s aunt.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. Sunday night. A person driving down Mulholland Drive slammed into Guzman and four other friends just west of the scenic overlook, and then fled the scene.

“It’s amazing how in one second your life can change forever. We are hoping he comes out okay. I mean, his injuries are severe,” Guzman’s aunt said. “We’re very close to him. My nephew I could say is my son. I mean, every holiday, we spend it here together.”

Police say they are still searching for the driver, who Natalia Guzman had a message for.

“You can’t carry that on your conscious forever. Please turn yourself in, please. We need to know who you are. Just face the consequences now while it’s still early, so that it’s not severe for you,” she said.

The Guzman family has set up a GoFundMe Campaign to help with Devin’s medical expenses.