SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A San Bernardino Deputy Sheriff was shot in the head while attempting to make a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon at Waterman Avenue and Olive Street.
CBSLA's Desmond Shaw, overhead in Sky2 Chopper, reports that the suspect used a long rifle to shoot the deputy.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s are tweeting out that the officer is awake and alert, after being transported to the hospital.
Authorities are still searching for the suspected shooter, who is described as a white male in his 20s wearing a white shirt and red hat. He is believed to be driving a white BMW 3 series.

Central Station- Preliminary info is a deputy was shot while attempting a traffic stop; deputy is alert & transported to local hospital. Updates to follow
— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 17, 2021
(This is a developing story. Please check back for details.)