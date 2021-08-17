LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the iconic Pantages Theatre in Hollywood will welcome audiences Tuesday for the opening night of “Hamilton.”
On March 13, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold nationwide, the Pantages was forced to shutter mere hours before its “Hamilton” production was set to open for its second run at the theater.
“We were literally rehearsing and were due to have our first preview performance with an audience on the night of Friday the 13th, that March 13th,” actress Sabrina Sloan, who plays Angelica Schuyler, told CBSLA this past May. “At around 2 p.m. in the afternoon, as we were getting pumped up, we kind of got the news. And I think we all that maybe, a couple weeks delay, and cut to, a year-and-a-half later. And this particular cast has not performed together once in front of an audience. So it’s really thrilling to be able to finally do that.”
The Pantages Theatre announced last month that all ticket holders will be required to show proof of vaccination.
Guests under the age of 12 or those who need medical or religious accommodations must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours. Children under 5 will not be admitted.
All guests must also wear masks.
All shows will have a limited number of $10 lottery tickets. For information on how to enter, click here.