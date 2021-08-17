NEAR DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (CBSLA) — Years after a San Bernardino, California teen was reported missing and later found dead, her remains have been positively identified and linked to her name.
18-year-old Kimberly Rena Jones' body was located in September 2016 in a ravine near Dolan Springs, Arizona.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, “due to the decomposition of the body, an immediate identification could not be made and a cause of death could not be determined.”
A composite sketch of Jones was released on social media, but no one was able to identify the teen, and no files in national missing persons records matched her characteristics, sheriff's officials said. Mohave County Sheriff's Office investigators said they continued looking into the case and utilized a new DNA technique that required a different sample than previously collected, requiring her remains to be exhumed. Following the exhumation, Jones' relatives were able to be identified and in July 2021, she was identified as well as 18-year-old Kimberly Rena Jones who had been reported missing out of San Bernardino.
Mohave County detectives said they had not been made aware of the missing person report made in San Bernardino.
The investigation into Jones' disappearance and death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about Jones was asked to contact the Mohave County Special Investigations Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408 or call 1-800-522-4312.