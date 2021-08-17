LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro announced Tuesday it is providing vote-by-mail drop boxes at 10 transit locations for California’s gubernatorial recall election.
The drop boxes, which became available Monday through Sept. 14, the last voting day, are located at:
- El Monte Transit Center’s plaza area, 3501 Santa Anita Ave.;
- Harbor Gateway Transit Center plaza area, 731 West 182nd St. in Gardena;
- Harbor Freeway Station’s Park and Ride area, 11500 S. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles;
- Hollywood/Western Station’s plaza area, 5450 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles;
- Mariachi Plaza Station’s mezzanine level, 1831 E. First St. in Los Angeles;
- North Hollywood Station’s plaza area, 5391 Lankershim Blvd.;
- Norwalk Station’s plaza area, 12901 Hoxie Ave.;
- Union Station’s East Customer Service area, 800 N. Alameda St. in Los Angeles;
- Wilshire/Vermont Station’s courtyard area, 3150 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles; and
- Woodman Station’s bicycle racks/lockers area, 13622 W. Oxnard St. in Sherman Oaks.
Metro will also provide free rides and free access to its bike-share program for the first 30 minutes of a person's ride on Sept. 14. The bikes will be $1.75 per 30 minutes after the first free half-hour.
In 2019, Metro’s Board of Directors voted to permanently offer free rides on federal and statewide election days.
Glendora Transportation Division, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works County Shuttles, Montebello Bus Lines and Pasadena Transit will also provide free rides on Sept. 14.
