LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The stringent new safety requirements Los Angeles Unified School District put in place so that students could come back to school full-time and in person led to some first day of school frustrations.

Long lines just to get in the front doors were seen at several campuses Monday, particularly at big high school campuses like John Marshall in Los Feliz and LA High in the Mid-Wilshire area. Some lines wrapped around the block, and some students reportedly missed their first period classes.

Students returning to LAUSD schools Monday were required to show a daily health pass on their phones as they entered campus. The pass shows that the student has either taken a weekly COVID-19 test and filled out the daily health questionnaire.

However, the daily pass system – which first went into use when the district implemented hybrid learning last spring – buckled under nearly all of the district’s students returning to in-person learning. Additionally, some families who didn’t take part in the hybrid learning schedule last spring were unfamiliar with the system.

And because students were required to show proof of a negative test, but didn’t get results in time for the first day of school, some were sent to get a rapid test, adding to the bottleneck.

“It looked a little hectic,” parent Sylvia Moldanado said. “I’m glad they get to go back to school, they get to interact with friends.”

District officials say parents should watch out for emails from their students’ schools because some are giving students individual bar codes to use while the daily pass system is smoothed out.

However, the rigorous safety requirements are working as intended. The district says the baseline testing of roughly 81% of the district’s students detected 3,255 positive cases between Aug. 2-15, a testing-positivity rate of about 0.8%, according to results released late Monday night. A total of 399 positive cases were found among employees.