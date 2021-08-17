LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting Thursday, Los Angeles County will require people to wear face masks both indoor or outdoors at “mega events” including concerts and sporting events regardless of vaccination status.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health revised its Health Officer Order to require that all people at an "Outdoor Mega Event" wear a facemask except when actively eating or drinking.
The order clarifies that “actively eating or drinking” is the limited time during with the facemask can be removed briefly to eat or drink (take a bite of food or sip of a drink) and that the facemask must be immediately put back on.
LADPH defines Mega Events as events with large crowds greater than 5,000 (indoors) and 10,000 (outdoors) attendees.
These events are considered a higher risk for COVID-19 transmission.
The “Outdoor Mega-Events” are defined in the health order as “music or food festivals, car shows, large endurance, events, marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts with more than 10,000 people.”
The new order will go into effect on Thursday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m.